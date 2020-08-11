WASHINGTON TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its position in Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,933 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 4.21% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,981,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 228,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

WASH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of WASH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.57. 4,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,487. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $623.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.70.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.03 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.23%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

