WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $19.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 53,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $3,769,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 34,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $2,490,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,963 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.98. 2,300,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.83. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Cerner’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

