WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $33,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 18.2% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.98. 3,051,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,786. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.74.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

