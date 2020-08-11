WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.13. 13,611,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,766,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $155.54 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.