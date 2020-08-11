WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 532.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 537,918 shares of company stock valued at $169,104,158 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

