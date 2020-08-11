WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 20,233 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,233 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after buying an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $156,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,967 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $199,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,429,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CTSH stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,338,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

