WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 3,226 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 250.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.81. 1,866,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,551. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.82.

