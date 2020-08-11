Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.89. 20,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,390. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.49. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.49.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

