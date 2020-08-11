Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Waters by 299.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.57. The stock had a trading volume of 133,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,123. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.