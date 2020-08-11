Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for approximately 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.38% of Watsco worth $25,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.83.

In related news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,552.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSO stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.23. 115,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.80. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $240.57.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

