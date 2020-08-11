Weekend Unlimited (OTCMKTS:WKULF) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Weekend Unlimited Inc (OTCMKTS:WKULF) shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, 1,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Weekend Unlimited Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WKULF)

There is no company description available for Weekend Unlimited Industries Inc

