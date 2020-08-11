Wells Fargo & Co Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.56. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.