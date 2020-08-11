West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.38. 617,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,112. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.53 and a 12 month high of $279.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.84.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.