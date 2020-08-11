Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to “Hold” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WDC. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.17.

Western Digital stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $779,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 8.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Western Digital by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

