Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 7,856,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,186. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 179,591 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 13,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Western Digital by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,046 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

