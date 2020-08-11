Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on August 26th

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 566.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 71.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $5.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.23. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.