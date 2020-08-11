Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.18% of Wingstop worth $7,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,405,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,308,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,675,000 after acquiring an additional 640,693 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,204,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 774,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,749,000 after purchasing an additional 48,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.17. Wingstop Inc has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total value of $58,283.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

