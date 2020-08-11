Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of WINA opened at $164.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.95 and a 200 day moving average of $164.08. Winmark has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $613.71 million, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Winmark alerts:

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $1,087,727.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,253,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Winmark by 80.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,539,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.