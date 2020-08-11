WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 32,089 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 55.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 336.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,200,000 after buying an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,463,732,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555,467 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,175,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,237,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,061,000 after buying an additional 1,701,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.37. 258,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,595. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.82, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.