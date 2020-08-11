WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,993,171 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.38. 1,163,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,322. The company has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $320.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

