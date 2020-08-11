WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 122.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 1.10% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 266,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG RE Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE TRTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 232,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 241.68 and a current ratio of 241.68. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $44.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.58 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

