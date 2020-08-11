WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,945 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $429.75. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.08 and a 52 week high of $542.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

