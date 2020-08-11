WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,452 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.05% of Kansas City Southern worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $263,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,132.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.41. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $195.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

