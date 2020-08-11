WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 140,047 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140,047 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,414,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,010,000 after buying an additional 84,854 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 59.7% in the first quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,246,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,769,000 after buying an additional 1,213,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,076,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,434,000 after buying an additional 308,926 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,909,000 after buying an additional 196,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,370,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after buying an additional 173,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HE traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,104. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.97. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $197,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

