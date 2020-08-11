WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR’s (WTKWY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

WTKWY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,287. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.24. WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

