WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Update

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:WOPEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 11,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

