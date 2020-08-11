XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

XP Power stock remained flat at $$55.96 during midday trading on Thursday. XP Power has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05.

Get XP Power alerts:

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.