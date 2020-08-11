Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

YMAB opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $50.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,952,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pedro Claus Juan Moller-San sold 60,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $2,296,936.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 207,570 shares of company stock worth $8,059,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

