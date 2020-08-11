Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 45.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.61. 43,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,461. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.47.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

