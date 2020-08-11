Zacks: Brokerages Expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.36). XOMA reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 285%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 29.11% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. XOMA has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $28.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in XOMA by 119.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $1,001,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in XOMA during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.