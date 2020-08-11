Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) to Sell

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Fuels, Inc. is engaged in mining, production and development of uranium and vanadium. The company operates primarily in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, Wyoming and New Mexico. Energy Fuels, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $1.77 on Friday. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107,566 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the period.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

