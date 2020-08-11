Zacks Investment Research Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 880,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Haig P. Bozigian sold 61,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total transaction of $7,075,131.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,129,141.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $403,104.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,085,077.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,859 shares of company stock worth $9,221,844. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 508.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

