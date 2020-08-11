Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) to Buy

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

Get Energous alerts:

Shares of Energous stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 175.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,672 shares of company stock valued at $109,462. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Energous by 171.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Energous by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energous (WATT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.