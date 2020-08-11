Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of FERGY opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

