Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) to Buy

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Manulife’s Asia business continues to be the major contributor to earnings. New business volumes, and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses are other catalysts. Its inorganic growth also impresses. Manulife focuses to expedite growth in highest potential businesses and targets two-third of core earnings from these businesses. It completed 2022 portfolio optimization target of $5 billion of capital and aims expense efficiency ratio of less than 50% by 2022. It aims core EPS growth between 10-12% over the medium term. Shares of Manulife have underperformed the industry year to date. However, margin contraction and unfavorable interest coverage ratio concerns. The global equity market remains volatile and weak, which put pressure on capital position forcing it to raise its reserves for guaranteeing future liabilities.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

MFC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,097,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after buying an additional 150,274 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 458,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

