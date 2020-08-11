Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $99.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZG. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.81.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.41. 920,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,390. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.94. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zillow Group by 2,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,340,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,846,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Zillow Group by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 114,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

