1,961 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.37.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.71. 761,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a PE ratio of -212.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

