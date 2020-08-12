4,238 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Acquired by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $292,856. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.93.

Duke Energy stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,484,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,445. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.