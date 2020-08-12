AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,887 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 213,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in 3M by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,773,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,783. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $182.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

