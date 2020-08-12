Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

