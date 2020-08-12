Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Posts Earnings Results

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 135.64% and a negative net margin of 280.35%.

Shares of AFMD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.47. 20,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,946. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $293.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.72. Affimed has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

