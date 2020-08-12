Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Aimmune Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aimmune Therapeutics.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 84.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 466,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $16,532,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 53,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AIMT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 834,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

