Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 577,776 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $216,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,106,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,694. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $155.54 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $649.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

