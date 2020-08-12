Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Alliance Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 384.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

Shares of ADS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $154.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.49.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $979.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

