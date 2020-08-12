Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.
Alliance Data Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 384.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alliance Data Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to earn $13.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
Shares of ADS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $154.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.49.
In other news, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $260,450.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
