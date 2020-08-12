Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.3% of Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,617,000 after buying an additional 218,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,389,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,974,000 after buying an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,671.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,498.54. 782,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,019.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,485.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,378.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

