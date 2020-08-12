Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,236.45% and a negative return on equity of 104.04%.

ALPN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,762. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 7.46. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

