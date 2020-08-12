Alta Advisers Ltd Sells 40,369 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Alta Advisers Ltd decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 21.8% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $51.81. 221,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,656,474. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $46.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

