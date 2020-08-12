Analysts Anticipate Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Caretrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 29.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Caretrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 744,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 254,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 167,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 732,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,913. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Caretrust REIT has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $24.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

