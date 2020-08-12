Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

NYSE:FINS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.53. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,011. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65.

