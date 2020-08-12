Apartment Investment and Management Co Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

Apartment Investment and Management has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apartment Investment and Management has a payout ratio of 964.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apartment Investment and Management to earn $2.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

NYSE AIV traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 4,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,884. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $55.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.